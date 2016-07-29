Western regions only to enjoy sunny weather Jul 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, primarily rains and thunderstorms as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted today for major part of the country. Western and south-western regions only will wake up for sunny weather on this day, according to Kazhydromet.

Fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Akmola region.



Wind speed in Almaty, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s. Hail is possible.



Wind speed in South Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will rise to 15-20 m per s.



Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region too.



Foggy weather, hail and stiff wind are forecast for Karaganda region.



Extremely high fire risk persists in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.