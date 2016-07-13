Western Tien Shan may be included in the World Heritage List

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The 40th Session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee has been opened on Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey under the chairmanship of Ambassador Lale Ülker, General Director for Overseas Promotion and Cultural Affairs at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The World Heritage Committee will examine proposals to inscribe 27 sites on UNESCO's World Heritage List during its 40th session.

The Committee will examine the nomination of nine natural, 14 cultural and four mixed sites - properties that are outstanding both for their natural and cultural characteristics. It will also examine the state of conservation of 108 sites already on the World Heritage List and of 48 sites on the World Heritage in Danger List, Kabar reported.

The following nominations will be examined:

Natural sites:

Mistaken Point (Canada)

Hubei Shennongjia (China)

Techno-volcanic Ensemble of the Chaîne des Puys and Limagne Fault (France)

Lut Desert (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Western Tien Shan (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan)

Archipiélago de Revillagigedo (Mexico)

Sanganeb Marine National Park and Dungonab Bay-Mukkawar Island National Park (Sudan)

Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex (Thailand)

Mountain Ecosystems of Koytendag (Turkmenistan)

Mixed sites (natural and cultural):

Pimachiowin Aki (Canada)

Ennedi Massif: Natural and Cultural Landscape (Chad)

Khangchendzonga National Park (India)

The Ahwar of Southern Iraq: Refuge of Biodiversity and the Relict Lanscape of the Mesopotamian Cities (Iraq)

Cultural:

Antigua Naval Dockyard and Related Archaeological Sites (Antigua and Barbuda)

The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement (Argentina, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Japan,Switzerland)

Stećci-Medieval Tombstones (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia)

Pampulha Modern Ensemble (Brazil)

Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape (China)

Roman Urbanism of the Zadar Peninsula with the Monumental Complex of the Forum (Croatia)

Archaeological Site of Philippi (Greece)

Excavated Remains of Nalanda Mahavihara (India)

Persian Qanat (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Nan Madol: Ceremonial Centre of Eastern Micronesia (Federated States of Micronesia)

Archaeological Site and Historic Centre of Panamá City [Significant boundary modification of the Archaeological Site of Panamá Viejo and Historic District of Panamá] (Panama)

Antequera Dolmens Site (Spain)

Phu Phrabat Historical Park (Thailand)

Archaeological site of Ani (Turkey)

Gibraltar Neanderthal Caves and Environments (United Kingdom)

Key Works of Modern Architecture by Frank Lloyd Wright (United States of America)

Sites proposed for Danger listing:

Dja Faunal Reserve (Cameroon)

Talamanca Range-La Amistad Reserves / La Amistad National Park (Costa Rica/Panama)

Lower Valley of the Omo (Ethiopia)

Old Towns of Djenné (Mali)

Kathmandu Valley (Nepal)

Historic Centre of Shakhrisyabz (Uzbekistan)

Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex (Thailand)