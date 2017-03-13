Wet snow forecast for S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wet snow is forecast for southern Kazakhstan on March 14-16, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"It will be fair with some clouds in Kazakhstan in the coming days due to the anticyclone. Chances of precipitation will be very low. Wet snow is expected only in southern and southeastern parts of the country," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Temperature in the upcoming three days will be 2-4°C lower than normal. Higher temperature is forecast only in western Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket the entire territory of the country. Chances of black ice will be high in some areas of Kazakhstan.



It will be partly cloudy in Astana on March 14. The Kazakh capital will be steeped in fog. Gusts of western wind will reach 9-14 mps. Mercury will go down to -13, -15°C at night and -1, -3°C at daytime. Cloudy weather and no precipitation are forecast for Astana on March 15. Gusts of northeastern wind will reach 7-12 mps. Mercury will go down to -11, -13°C at night and -3, -5°C at daytime. No precipitation and partly cloudy weather are expected in the Kazakh capital on March 16. Gusts of eastern wind will reach 5-10 mps. Mercury will go down to -15, -17°C at night and -5, -7°C at daytime.



It will be partly cloudy in Almaty on March 14. Fog will blanket the city at night. Gusts of wind will reach 0-5 mps. Mercury will go down to -2, -4°C at night and 0, +2°C at daytime. Partly cloudy weather and no precipitation are forecast for Almaty on March 15. The city will be steeped in fog at night. Gusts of wind will reach 0-5 mps. Mercury will go down to -3, -5°C at night and +6, +8°C at daytime. Precipitation and partly cloudy weather are expected in Almaty on March 16. It will be cloudy at night again. Gusts of wind will reach 0-5 mps. Mercury will go down to -1, -3°C at night and +6, +8°C at daytime.