Wet snow to hit eastern regions Sep 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will remain under the impact of the large, cold anti-cyclone today, which will bring mostly dry weather in the daytime, fogs and ground frosts at night, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Western, northwestern, southern and southeastern regions will be hit by rains and thunderstorms, while eastern regions will see rainy weather and wet snow. Wind speed will increase across the republic.

Fire risk is still high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, in southern parts of Atyrau region, and in central areas of Pavlodar region.

Nighttime ground frosts from -1°C to -3°C hit today several areas in Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Abai, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.