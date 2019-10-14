Wet weather grips Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather conditions are expected in Kazakhstan on October 14, the Kazhydromet RSE reports.

Strong wind is expected to increase at night to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 25 m/s in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, Aktobe, daytime in Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions. Fog will blanket the areas on October 14 during night and morning hours.

Rude wind of 15-20 m/s, a thunderstorm is also expected in Zhambyl region. Wind gusts will reach 23-28 m/s.

Thunderstorm, flurry, strong wind of m15-20 m/s is predicted for Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Stormy wind of 17-22 m/s with a dust storm is forecast for Mangystau region.

Foggy weather will grip Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire hazard still persists in some areas of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.