    07:23, 16 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Wet weather returns to northern, western parts of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rain will be making comeback this Monday, Kazinform has learnt from RSE Kazhydromet.

    Squall, thunderstorm, strong wind of 15-20 m/s and fog are predicted for North Kazakhstan region on Sept 16. Lightning storm will also hit Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

    According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm strong wind of 15-20 m/s are expected in Mangystau and Atyrau regions on Monday.

    Lightning storm, strong winds will be found across Kostanay, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions today. Fog will blanket Eats Kazakhstan and Pavlodar areas.

    High fire risk persists across Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Almaty regions.





