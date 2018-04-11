Wet weather to persist on most of Kazakhstan's territory on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Wet weather experienced in the first half of the week is expected to persist across the larger part of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, according to Kazhydromet.

No precipitation is expected only in the west and south of the country. Met Office warns of fog, ice, wind strengthening, as well as hail in the south-east.

Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Drivers and pedestrians in Pavlodar region are advised to use caution due to black ice on the roads.

Fog, strong winds up to 15-20 m/s, ice, and hail are expected in Zhambyl region.

Parts of Kyzylorda and Almaty regions will be covered in fog. Winds here will reach 15-20 m/s.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will cause dust storms in Mangistau region.

Gusty winds up to 15-20 m/s will also hit Atyrau and Kostanay.