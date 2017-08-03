WETEX 2017, Dubai Solar to showcase crucial renewable and clean energy solutions

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Renewable and clean energy solutions and technologies are the top priorities of the 19th Water, Energy and Environment, Technology Exhibition, WETEX 2017, organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, from 23rd to 25th October.

The exhibition, held under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and Chairman of DEWA, seeks to achieve Dubai's vision of building a sustainable future for the Emirate.



WETEX, the largest exhibition of its kind in the region, coincides with the second Dubai Solar Show, which highlights the latest innovations in the solar sector. It showcases the region's largest solar projects and provides a unique platform for building partnerships with all government and private sector entities to develop innovative energy solutions, WAM reports.



The two exhibitions will highlight DEWA's Shams Dubai initiative, in support of the Smart Dubai initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to make Dubai the world's smartest and most successful city by encouraging homeowners to install photovoltaic, PV, panels connected to DEWA's network on the roofs of their buildings to produce electricity. Such projects will increase reliance on clean energy and the buildings' share in the energy mix, as well as engage the public in reducing the carbon footprint in Dubai.



"WETEX 2017 and the second Dubai Solar Show are ideal platforms to showcase the latest developments, solutions and technologies in the field of renewable and clean energy. Shams Dubai contributes to the establishment of a sustainable energy model that promotes Dubai's economic growth without harming the environment or its resources. It supports the long-term national initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed under the theme ‘Green Economy for Sustainable Development', to build a green economy in the UAE, which contributes towards the optimal implementation of the UAE Vision 2021," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.



"Solar energy is one of the most preferred energy sources in the Middle East. Due to the region's unique geographic location around the solar belt, it receives a large amount of solar radiation. The UAE, under the directives of our wise leadership, has been gearing up to say goodbye to the last drop of oil by investing in energy production projects by using different solar technologies. DEWA is therefore keen to encourage research and development in this area to promote energy security and sustainability as the most important forms of safe, unlimited energy. It is a source that does not cause any carbon emissions, which makes it healthy and environmentally friendly. This form of energy reduces our dependence on traditional, non-renewable sources of energy such as gas, oil, and coal," he added.