WFP appoints new Country Director in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Paolo Mattei, the new UN World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director in Tajikistan, on July 26, 2016 presented his letter of appointment to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Huseinzoda Muzaffar, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, during the meeting the parties have discussed the issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the WFP, joint projects in the field of ensuring food security, assistance during the natural disasters, and implementation of future programs.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Mattei on his appointment and wished him success in performing this important mission.