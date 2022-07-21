What are the entry requirements to Kazakhstan?

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The entry rules change constantly in countries around the world due to the COVID-19 situation. Kazinform prepared a digest on the latest entry requirements in Kazakhstan.

From January 1, 2022, a unilateral visa-free regime for citizens of 57 countries was re-established for up to 30 days to enter-exit and stay in Kazakhstan. The number of visits is unlimited. However, a total period of stay under such visits should not exceed 90 calendar days within a 180-day period.

Kazakhstan has also a visa-free regime with 19 states based on bilateral agreements, including

foreign citizens can visit Kazakhstan for tourist, private and business purposes. Business trips may include meetings, negotiations, contracts conclusion, as well as participation in conferences and forums.

The visa-free regime, however, does not grant the right to work or perform any paid activity in Kazakhstan. For this, a person should get a work permit in advance.

The pilot visa-free regime was first tested back in 2014 when the list included only 10 countries. It was later prolonged until December 2017 when the country hosted the EXPO-2017 exhibition. In April 2020, the government suspended the visa-free regime due to the outbreak of the coronavirus infection before it resumed it in January this year.

The latest July 8 decision also grants a unilateral visa-free regime for citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran, China, and India to enter Kazakhstan if the period of their stay does not exceed 14 calendar days from the moment of crossing the state border of Kazakhstan. This includes travel for private, tourist, and business purposes.

In February, Kazakhstan ceased the requirement for an IDC (interdepartmental commission) permit, which foreign nationals previously were obliged to have to enter Kazakhstan. According to the February amendments, an IDC permit is not required for foreign citizens traveling by air from states with a visa-free regime, introduced unilaterally or under bilateral agreements, as well as citizens of states where regular air travel has resumed.

IDC permission is still mandatory if citizens of these countries cross the Kazakhstan border by land transport (train, auto).

Notification of the arrival of a foreigner is required within 3 business days since the arrival date in Kazakhstan. Submission does not depend on the order of entry and stay as well as the purpose of the visit of a foreigner.

The notification letter is submitted to the migration service by the receiving party in the written form, via vmp.gov.kz or eQonaq.kz system. Late submission of the notification entails administrative liability of the host entity (organization) in accordance with Article 518 of the Administrative Offences Code.

As of June 8, 2022, all passengers arriving to Kazakhstan from foreign countries are no longer required to provide a certificate of vaccination or a PCR certificate with a negative test result for COVID-19.

Such measure applies regardless of the type of transport by which arriving persons cross the Kazakhstan border. But the rules can change should the epidemiological situation with COVID-19 worsen.

All visa issues can be addressed at a government website vmp.gov.kz.

Below is the list of countries whose nationals can visit Kazakhstan for 30 days without a visa (bilateral and unilateral agreements) and where Kazakhstan has resumed direct flights:

Unilateral visa-free regime is in effect: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Vatican, Vietnam.

Unilateral visa-free regime for 14 days is in effect: China, India, and Iran.

Visa-free regime in the framework of bilateral agreements is in effect: Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Serbia, South Korea, Tajikistan, Türkiye, the UAE, Ukraine, Uzbekistan.

Regular air flights have been resumed: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Japan.