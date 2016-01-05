EN
    22:04, 05 January 2016 | GMT +6

    What are the world&#39;s safest airlines for 2016?

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - It's the annual announcement every nervous flier awaits with interest: AirlineRatings.com's safest airline award.

    This year the aviation analysts have named 20 leading carriers as the world's best at ensuring passenger protection, CNN reports.
    And, for the third year in succession, it says Qantas leads the 407 airlines it monitors when it comes to aviation safety.
    AirlineRatings.com, which launched its annual listing in 2013, says the Australian carrier has an "extraordinary record" with no recorded fatalities since the advent of jet travel.
    Completing the top 20 in alphabetical order are: American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Air New Zealand; Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, United Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia.

