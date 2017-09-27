What can stop Golovkin vs Alvarez rematch from happening?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Worldboxingnews.net revealed one thing that can undermine all attempts to arrange the rematch between middleweight king Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"As Golovkin is now the top boxer on the planet due to Andre Ward's retirement, his pulling power is stronger than ever, something that could irk Canelo - who is known to be a stickler for keeping himself as the A-side," Phil Jay wrote in the article on Worldboxingnews.net.



"This may well make the bout tougher to make on the back of plenty of squabbles before the original September meeting, and (...) could see Golden Boy opt to avoid a second helping for the time being," he added.



Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez fought to a split draw on September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.