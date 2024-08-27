What China has to offer Kazakhstan for possible NPP construction

China stands ready to demonstrate its achievements in the area of nuclear technologies as well as to share technologies of construction of nuclear power plants, Mr. Qiao Gang, Vice President of CNOS, a subsidiary of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), said during the KazAtomExpo international exhibition in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

China has 57 nuclear power stations, of which 47 are under construction. Mr. Qiao Gang noted that China is ready to provide assistance to Kazakhstan taking into account that the country has its own nuclear energy development program.

This program aims to develop personnel in the nuclear field, human resources, competences, so as Kazakhstan could ensure robust and qualified operation of its nuclear power plants, he said.

One of the designers of Chinese nuclear power plants Huixia Jiang highlighted that the construction of a first unit of a HBR-1000 reactor could take around 68.7 months, with further construction taking considerable less time.

Huixia Jiang went on to add that nuclear power plants in China have the highest level of safety, with a protection system is in place for different scenarios.

For his part, director of the Nuclear Physics Institute Sayabek Sakhiyev said that nuclear power plants’ fuel wastes could be reused in Kazakhstan, if necessary.