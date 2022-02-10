What coronavirus strain dominates in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief medical officer of the Kazakh capital Sarkhat Beissenova spoke of the COVID-19 situation in the city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in early 2022 the sequencing of 51 positive swabs was conducted. As of result, Omicron strain was detected in more than 70.6% of the infected people, and Delta in 29.4% of the people. Therefore, the Omicron strain dominates in the capital,» said Beissenova during a briefing.

She went on to say that the Delta strain leads to severe illness and more deaths.

«To detect as many cases as possible 24 labs carried out five to 11 thousand PCR tests a day operate in the city. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 295,844 tests, including repeated ones, have been carried out, 84,310 of which turned a positive result,» she said.