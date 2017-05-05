What countries discuss Astana Process most frequently

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Experts of Parasat Institute of System Research have analysed the countries which discuss Astana Process most frequently, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"About 3,000 Astana Process related messages appeared on the Web last month. This is evidenced by the analysis of references for the period from April 1 till May 1. The subject of Astana Process was most frequently discussed on social networks and personal blogs. According to the analysis, the discussion geography was broad. Russian (54.9pct), Ukrainian (14.7pct) and Kazakh (5.9pct) segments of the Internet were the most frequent in discussing the subject matter. Moreover, the topic was actively discussed in USA, UK, Israel and other countries.", Nursultan Akhmediya, director of the institute told a briefing in Central Communications Service.

According to him, the fourth round of the talks ended yesterday was also actively discussed by the world's top media agencies. The leading news agencies of Russia, Turkey, France, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries reported on it.

"In addition, our institute's analysis shows that there are two main lines of the Astana negotiation process reporting which is caused by the positions of the negotiating parties. It is common knowledge that the main initiators of the subsequent round were Turkey and Russia, whereas the USA and other Western countries were not active in the discussions. This resulted in different ways how information is presented in informational resources. Nevertheless, it is an undisputed fact that Astana attracted attention of many global media agencies as one of the most important stages of peaceful resolution of the situation in Syria", Nursultan Akhmediya added.

Recall that Syria peace talks in the capital of Kazakhstan were held in four rounds (on January 23-25, February 15-16, March 14-15 and May 3-4). Following the results of the fourth round the guarantor countries Russia, Iran and Turkey adopted a memorandum on the creation of security zones in Syria. Summing up the meeting Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov reminded that the only goal of the Astana Process is to stop the bloodshed in Syria. The next meeting of the process negotiating parties is scheduled for July 2017.