What countries do Kazakh youth prefer to study in?

Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek revealed the countries where Kazakhstani youth prefers to study in, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, the majority of the students or nearly 60,000 are pursuing their studies in Russia. As many as 1,000 Kazakhstanis are studying in Great Britain and the U.S. under the Presidential Bolashak Scholarship Program.

The Minister added that Hong Kong and South Korean universities are quite popular among Kazakhstani students.

“Nearly 1,000 students are obtaining higher education in South Korea. Around 500 students are studying in Hong Kong,” he said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office.

He added that approximately 80,000 young people of Kazakhstan are studying abroad today.