What countries hosted Winter Universiades

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 30 days left before the start of the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

We invite you to take a look back and remember which countries have hosted Winter Universiade in the past:

1960 Chamonix, France

1962 Villars, Switzerland

1964 Špindlerův Mlýn, Czechoslovakia

1966 Sestriere, Italy

1968 Innsbruck, Austria

1970 Rovaniemi, Finland

1972 Lake Placid, United States

1975 Livigno, Italy

1978 Špindlerův Mlýn, Czechoslovakia

1981 Jaca, Spain

1983 Sofia, Bulgaria

1985 Belluno, Italy

1987 Štrbské Pleso, Czechoslovakia

1989 Sofia, Bulgaria

1991 Sapporo, Japan

1993 Zakopane, Poland

1995 Jaca, Spain

1997 Muju/Jeonju, South Korea

1999 Poprad/Vysoké Tatry, Slovakia

2001 Zakopane, Poland

2003 Tarvisio, Italy

2005 Innsbruck/Seefeld, Austria

2007 Torino, Italy

2009 Harbin, China

2011 Erzurum, Turkey

2013 Trentino, Italy

2015 Štrbské Pleso and Osrblie, Slovakia

The Universiade will be held in Almaty from January 29 to February 8, 2017. 2,000 athletes from 58 countries will compete for 543 medals in 12 types of sports. 3,000 volunteers are involved in the organization of the event. The organizers expect arrival of 30,000 tourists from Kazakhstan and worldwide. The 28th Winter Universiade Almaty will be broadcast in more than 100 countries and over 1 bln people will be able to watch the event.