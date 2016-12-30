EN
    11:27, 30 December 2016 | GMT +6

    What countries hosted Winter Universiades

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 30 days left before the start of the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    We invite you to take a look back and remember which countries have hosted Winter Universiade in the past:

    1960 Chamonix, France
    1962 Villars, Switzerland
    1964 Špindlerův Mlýn, Czechoslovakia
    1966 Sestriere, Italy
    1968 Innsbruck, Austria
    1970 Rovaniemi, Finland
    1972  Lake Placid, United States
    1975 Livigno, Italy
    1978 Špindlerův Mlýn, Czechoslovakia
    1981 Jaca, Spain
    1983 Sofia, Bulgaria
    1985 Belluno, Italy
    1987 Štrbské Pleso, Czechoslovakia
    1989  Sofia, Bulgaria
    1991 Sapporo, Japan
    1993 Zakopane, Poland
    1995 Jaca, Spain
    1997 Muju/Jeonju, South Korea
    1999 Poprad/Vysoké Tatry, Slovakia
    2001 Zakopane, Poland
    2003 Tarvisio, Italy
    2005 Innsbruck/Seefeld, Austria
    2007  Torino, Italy
    2009 Harbin, China
    2011 Erzurum, Turkey
    2013 Trentino, Italy
    2015 Štrbské Pleso and Osrblie, Slovakia

    The Universiade will be held in Almaty from January 29 to February 8, 2017. 2,000 athletes from 58 countries will compete for 543 medals in 12 types of sports. 3,000 volunteers are involved in the organization of the event. The organizers expect arrival of 30,000 tourists from Kazakhstan and worldwide. The 28th Winter Universiade Almaty will be broadcast in more than 100 countries and over 1 bln people will be able to watch the event.

