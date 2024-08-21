EN
    20:10, 21 August 2024 | GMT +6

    What direct flights set to be launched in Kazakhstan soon

    airlines
    Photo: Kazinform

    Kazakhstani airlines are set to launch direct flights to the capitals of a number of countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh transport ministry.

    In September, Air Astana airline plans to launch direct flights from Shymkent to Jeddah with a frequency of twice a week (Tuesdays and Fridays) on A-320 aircraft. Besides, SCAT airline is to operate Shymkent-Xi’an flights from November 1, said the Kazakh transport ministry.

    In addition, Air Astana is currently mulling plans to resume direct passenger flights to Malaysia, running three times a week en-route Almaty-Kuala Lumpur, starting from December 2024.

    Flights to Tokyo and New-York are slated for launch in the medium-term, added the ministry.

