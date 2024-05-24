What do citizens of Kazakhstan commonly purchase online

In 2023, according to the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstani citizens spent 486 billion tenge on phones and gadgets via online marketplaces. Expenditures on household appliances reached 205 billion tenge, while 178.4 billion tenge was spent on computers, laptops, and software, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Additionally, 140 billion tenge was spent on automotive products, 85.7 billion tenge on construction and repair materials, and 84.9 billion tenge on furniture. Kazakhstanis also frequently purchased groceries, household items, cosmetics, apparel, footwear, and sports equipment through online marketplaces.

The total volume of the retail trade market reached 4.1 trillion tenge in 2023, marking a 28% increase from the 3.1 trillion tenge recorded in 2022. E-commerce accounted for 12.7% of the total trade volume, the highest percentage observed during the period under review.

At the end of 2023, Kaspi increased its net profit from the marketplace by 63% and received 248 billion tenge compared to 2022. The company received 152 billion tenge in 2022. The net profit derived from the marketplace constitutes 40% of the total profit. In the first quarter alone, Kaspi generated a profit of 71 billion tenge from its marketplace operations.

In 2023, Ozon's gross profit rose by 36% to 215 billion tenge. The adjusted EBITDA for the year was 20.4 billion tenge. Ozon's overall turnover, including services, surged by 111% from the previous year, reaching over 8.5 trillion tenge. Notably, Ozon Kazakhstan experienced even more robust growth, with its turnover increasing fivefold compared to the results from the previous year.

Wildberries achieved a net profit of 18.9 billion rubles (91.8 billion tenge) across all its markets, marking an 87% increase from the previous year. The company has been somewhat hesitant to release information regarding its operations in Kazakhstan.