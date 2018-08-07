What documents Caspian littoral states expected to sign in Aktau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is expected that the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea will be signed at the Summit of the Heads of the Caspian Littoral States in Aktau, Kazinform correspondent cites Arman Issetov, Director of the International Law Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"As you know, the negotiations on the legal status of the Caspian Sea have been conducted for more than 20 years and the result of these negotiations is the signing of the fundamental document. The document includes provisions related to the division of the water surface, the bottom of the Caspian Sea, the protection of biological resources, fishery, and the laying of pipelines on the Caspian seabed," Arman Issetov told the reporters.

According to him, all the leaders of the Caspian littoral states are expected to arrive. Within the framework of the Summit, it is also planned to sign a series of intergovernmental agreements in terms of relations in the field of transport, trade and economic cooperation, security of the Caspian Sea including the fight against crime, terrorism, as well as the cooperation between the border agencies of the Caspian littoral states.

The Summit will take place in Aktau on August 12.