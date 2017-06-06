What documents to be signed at SCO Summit in Astana?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov revealed what documents are expected to be signed at the forthcoming Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana this week, Kazinform reports.

After the session of the Government on Tuesday, Minister Abdrakhmanov pointed out that the SCO Summit in Astana is of paramount historical importance since a range of documents will be signed there.



"The SCO leaders will sign the Astana Declaration and the SCO Convention on fighting extremism. And, of course, the final decision on India and Pakistan's full-fledged membership in the SCO is expected to be made as well," Abdrakhmanov said.



He stressed that the SCO will gain the status of the biggest regional organization after India and Pakistan's accession.



"As for the agenda of the summit, the SCO heads of state will meet in narrow and extended format to discuss current situation in the region as well as goals and prospects of the organization," Minister Abdrakhmanov added.