What does 2024 Olympic Games Pressroom look like?

Kazinform News Agency and Jibek Joly TV channel share exclusive photos from the 2024 Olympic Games Pressroom, Kazinform News Agency reports.

26,000 journalists have been accredited for the event. The pressroom includes workspaces, mass media offices, reception areas, press conference and photo shoot locations, and dining areas.

The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The event will bring together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees.

Team Kazakhstan includes 80 athletes who will compete in 26 sports.

Photo credit: Kazinform

