What does Government do to improve healthcare sector?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov spoke on accessibility and quality of medical care in the country, Kazinform reports.

Presenting a report, he said that 55 healthcare organizations are providing medical services today. 27 of them have been commissioned within the past 2 years.

805 billion tenge were allocated from the national budget for raising the salaries of medical staff.

«This year we launched the National Project «Rural Healthcare Modernization», which will let us build 655 primary healthcare organizations and modernize 32 inter-district hospitals. This will enable us to cover 4 million rural residents with specialized care,» said Smailov.

The construction of two of eight planned multidisciplinary and university clinics will be launched this year, he added.

According to him, strengthening of cooperation with a large global pharmaceutical industry from the BIGPHARMA TOP-50 boosted the development of domestic production of pharmaceuticals. Thus. agreements were signed with Pfizer and Roche to localize the production of pharmaceuticals in Kazakhstan.

«We have entered into 98 long-term agreements with 36 domestic producers on supply of pharmaceuticals and medical items. 947 (or 61%) of 1,600 purchased items this year are supplied by local producers,» said the Prime Minister.