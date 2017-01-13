EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 13 January 2017 | GMT +6

    What EXPO 2017 souvenirs will be on sale in Astana?

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Guests of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 will be able to take home licensed souvenirs from the Kazakh capital Astana this summer, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Starting from August 2016 JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" has been selecting producers of the best souvenirs and there are plans to wrap up the selection process only in April. 12 companies representing 45 types of souvenirs have been selected so far.

    Potential producers are welcome to submit their applications on production of souvenirs made of wood and leather, mobile, automobile and business accessories, toys, adult and children apparel, jewelry, confectionary, musical instruments, bags and more.

    "Guests of the exhibition will be able to get the souvenirs with EXPO logo on the territory of the EXPO town, at airports, railway stations and large shopping centers," the company said in a statement.



    The company also explained the meaning of the official mascots of the exhibition - Saule, Moldir and Kuat, They embody the energy of the Sun, the Water and the Earth respectively.

    The mascots were installed at the Baiterek monument, near the EXPO 2017 office and the Daulet sports complex.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!