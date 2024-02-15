EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:48, 15 February 2024 | GMT +6

    What historic sites Kazakhstan seeks to add to UNESCO World Heritage List

    UNESCO
    Photo: Viktor Fedynin/Kazinform

    Kazakh culture and information minister Aida Balayeva spoke of the historic and cultural sites Kazakhstan seeks to include in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the work carried out in this direction, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The work is ongoing on inclusion of the historic and cultural sites of Kazakhstan in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The corresponding documents were developed on the historic sites such as Otrar, Syganak, Kultobe-Yassy, Zhankent, Sauran, and Zhety asar, said Balayeva.

    According to the minster, the process is quite arduous, as the physical condition of the artifact is among one of the main requirements of UNESCO.

    It also requires help from local bodies, especially regarding the improvement of the areas of museum-reserves and historic and cultural sites, road repairs and construction, internet systems, and so on, she said.

    Balayeva pointed out the such initiatives from her colleagues from regions are of economic benefit for local population.

    Tags:
    UNESCO History of Kazakhstan Culture Ministry of Culture and Sport
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!