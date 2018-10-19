What is important in Kazakhstan-France cooperation?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Expert of the Institute of World Economy Zhumabek Sarabekov has commented on the meeting of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the meeting of the presidents held on the sidelines of the 12th Summit of the Asia-Europe Forum is an important impetus for the activation of the bilateral cooperation of France and Kazakhstan. “This is the first meeting for both leaders held after election of Macron as French President,” the expert says.

He said that Kazakhstan and France are strategic partners successfully cooperating in political and economic spheres.

Sarabekov noted active development of the two countries’ investment ties and added that Kazakhstan has attracted $13.7 billion investments in the past years.

“Another track of mutually beneficial joint work of Kazakhstan and France is linked to the European Union. Being one of the leading European countries, France has always contributed to the promotion of Kazakhstan’s interests within the EU and establishment of economic ties between Astana and other European capitals,” Zhumabek Sarabekov said.

In his words, France has initially become one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in Europe since 1991.

“The development of close contacts with the French Republic became an important factor of strengthening Kazakhstan’s position at the international arena. In turn, France sees Kazakhstan as a regional leader and important geopolitical player which greatly contributes to maintaining of global security. Paris highly evaluates the efforts of Kazakhstan and Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiative on nuclear disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation. The French side is interested in huge economic and transit opportunities of Kazakhstan,” he added.

“However, the potential of Kazakhstan-France cooperation has not been used fully. For instance, in the past 3-4 years, the volume of mutual trade has significantly decreased: from $5.8 billion in 2014 to $3.4 billion in 2017. There are good prospects for the cooperation in space development sector. Besides, there is a need in boosting the activity of the Kazakh-French Center of Technologies Transfer,” Sarabekov said.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with French leader Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit. The parties discussed the bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on important aspects of the regional and international agendas.