What is the future of decarbonized world? New Time explores the possibility of implementing nuclear power technology in Kazakhstan

The construction of a nuclear power plant is a contentious topic in Kazakhstan. Recent polls showed that 46,6% of those who took part in a survey supported the construction of NPP in Kazakhstan. However, the considerable part of society still holds concerns over the future of nuclear project in the country. Balzhan Samigullina weights in all pros and cons in Explainer section.

Current nuclear facilities have advanced inherent safety features since accidents in Cherbobyl and Fukushima, said Vice-Chairman of the Board of Management at the World Nuclear Association Bohdan Zronek in an interview to the New Time. According to Zronek, Kazakhstan is very close not only to producing nuclear fuel but also to implementing nuclear power operations. What are the current trends in the global nuclear market? Watch the fragment of the interview with Bohdan Zronek.

Last but not least, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the International Monetary Fund forecast steady global economic growth in 2024-2025. According to published reports, global growth forecasts for 2024 have been upgraded to 3.2%. This growth will also be reflected in Kazakhstan's economy. Notably, the IMF predicts a significant leap in the Kazakh economy in 2025. More details are provided in the report.

