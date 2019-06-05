What is the level of Kazakhstan's national debt

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alikhan Smailov, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, told today's plenary session of the Majilis about the level of Kazakhstan's public debt, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The utilization of the 2018 Central Government Budget was considered at the plenary session of the Majilis.

"Discussing the report, particular attention was paid to the rise in the public debt and the quasi-public sector debt. The main task the Government faces is to maintain the public debt at a safe level," said Alikhan Smailov.

To that end, as the minister added, a possible debt burden for a ten-year period is calculated taking into account the expected budget revenue and increase in social payments.



"At the end of the reporting year, the government debt remained at a minimum level. It was 25.8% of GDP," Alikhan Smailov clarified.