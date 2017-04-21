What non-core assets of KMG will be auctioned?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM CEO of KazMunayGas National Company Sauat Mynbayev has told about what non-core assets of the company will be sold in the nearest time, Kazinform reports.

“As for our assets… We suppose that we are close to conducting an e-auction on Euro-Asia Air. Preparations on sale of Kasgortransflot are underway too,” said Sauat Mynbayev at a meeting with mass media.

According to the company, in 2016 KMG started liquidating its sub-holdings in order to eliminate administrative duties overlapping and to ensure operative control over the production assets.

The company plans to implement as many as 70 projects aimed at key organizational-structural modernization of KMG group of companies and on improvement of industrial, management processes.