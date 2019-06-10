What OIC observers saw during election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Mahmood Al Raisi, Head of the Election Observation Mission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, shared his impressions of the presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I would like to summarize the monitoring by the Mission on Election Day: the voting procedure began at all the polling stations on time, the materials were available and in sufficient volumes throughout the voting process. The election was held in a peaceful and safe manner. The turnout was high, there were no cases of disallowing voters to exercise their right to vote," Mahmood Al Raisi told an observers briefing.

He emphasized that assistance prioritizing voters with disabilities was provided in a timely manner.



"All the polling stations were accessible to voters and were organized in such a way that it was convenient for voters to reach them. The members of commissions showed a high level of knowledge of the voting process and the Republic of Kazakhstan Law on Elections. No cases of electronic fraud or falsification were recorded at all the polling stations which we visited. The representatives of candidates were present at all the stations we visited. They were able to carry out their activities without any interference or restrictions," the speaker added.



"In general, the election process was carried out transparently, democratically, and professionally, in compliance with the election law of the Republic of Kazakhstan and international norms. The election was held in a competitive manner and can be assessed as free and fair. The mission also noted young people's willingness to vote and choose the future of their country," Al Raisi concluded.