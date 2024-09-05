What place Kazakhstan holds in Paris 2024 Paralympic Medal Table after taking 1st gold

Kazakhstan ranks today 46th in the overall medal standings at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Kazakh para-athletes grabbed 3 medals so far: one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani powerlifter David Degtyarev secured a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg para powerlifting finals, while Dastan Mukashbekov won bronze in the men’s shot put F36 finals. David Degtyarev aged 28 is the country’s first -ever athlete to bring home two Paralympic Games gold medals.

China holds supremacy in the gold count at the Paralympic Games with 59, followed by Great Britain with 33 and the U.S. with 25.