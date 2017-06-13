What Presidents of Kazakhstan and Georgia discussed in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up the results of his meeting in Akorda with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Now with the development of the Silk Road's Belt and Road, it is possible to make Georgia a transit state like Kazakhstan through as the access to Europe and the Black Sea lies through Kazakhstan and Georgia. And transport corridors for gas and oil, which pass through the Caucasus, Georgia. In this connection, we spoke about the importance of the Batumi terminal and the Batumi port for Kazakhstan. We discussed the issues to solve the existing problems. If our MIistries reach agreement on tariffs, this way can become the most profitable for China, Kazakhstan, and Georgia alike. And will improve our country's transit capacity," the Head of State said at a presser following the meeting.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the traditional trade with Georgia, namely food, wine, vegetables, and fruits, which are especially needed in Western Kazakhstan will continue to develop.

The President stressed that the historically good relations between the two states remain stable. "We exchanged views on topical regional and global issues with the President of Georgia. The two countries share the same view on the development of the situation in the world and on its assessment," he added.

The parties also agreed to continue to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties. Students exchange was also discussed at the meeting.

"In general, I consider the visit of the President of Georgia to Kazakhstan timely and necessary. It should add an impetus for our governments to specifically work on important issues of bilateral relations," concluded Nursultan Nazarbayev.