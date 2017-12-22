EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:30, 22 December 2017 | GMT +6

    What results Head of State expects from 100 New Faces project

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with representatives of Kazakh mass media on the year's results in "Nur Alem" Sphere in Astana, the press service of Akorda reports.

    At the meeting, the Head of State summarized this year's events in the country and answered the most urgent questions of the reporters.

    In particular, Nursultan Nazarbayev answered questions regarding the EXPO 2017 Specialized Exhibition held in Astana and also told the reporters about this event's multiplier effect on the economy of the country.

    Besides, the Head of State delved into the issues of labor migration, the introduction of the green economy approaches, and the implementation of "Digital Kazakhstan" Program.

    The President of Kazakhstan pointed to the importance of spiritual modernization and the Kazakh language switchover to the Latin-based script, and also shared his expectations for "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" Project.

    During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was also asked personal questions.

    The interview will air on TV channels of Kazakhstan on December 25.

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana President of Kazakhstan Rukhani Janghyru President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!