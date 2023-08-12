What’s written in the stars for members of Kazakh government: Ambitions, power, manipulative behaviors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – More and more people are turning to astrologers for their services in recent years, especially when it comes to recruitment processes. Fortune tellers and tarot readers are adamant that the birth chart, a snapshot of the planetary coordinates at the exact time of a person’s birth, hugely affects the way of his or her life, inner potential as well as key personality traits. Kazinform correspondent sat down with a professional astrologer to find out what is written in the stars for members of the Kazakh government.

So, where the members of our Government fall on the zodiac. There are four Pisces, three Aries, three Taureans, two Sagittarians, two Gemini, two Scorpios, two Cancers, two Capricorns, two Libras, and one Aquarius. Surprisingly, there are no Leos and Virgos in the Kazakh Cabinet, the zodiac signs astrologically renowned for their ambitiousness, money and power-loving nature.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov born on 18 December 1972 – Sagittarius

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar born on 8 May 1971 - Taurus

Deputy Prime Minister – head of the Government’s Office Galymzhan Koishybayev born on 12 April 1968 - Aries

Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev born on 25 March 1974 – Aries

Foreign Affairs Minister Murat Nurtleu born on 11 March 1976 – Pisces

Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin born on 22 July 1969 – Cancer

Deputy Prime Minister and Labor and Social Protection of the Population Minister Tamara Duissenova born on 11 January 1965 – Capricorn

Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev born on 11 October 1967 – Libra

Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov born on 4 March 1966 – Pisces

Inner Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov born on 22 December 1964 – Capricorn

Emergencies Minister Syrym Sharipkhanov born on 1 May 1967 – Taurus

Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali born on 16 April 1974 – Aries

Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev born on 26 November 1976 – Sagittarius

Justice Minister Azamat Yeskarayev born on 7 October 1979 – Libra

Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek born on 18 May 1981 – Taurus

Health Minister Azhar Giniyat born on 8 June 1969 - Gemini

Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev born on 4 July 1987 – Cancer

Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov born on 10 February 1990 – Aquarius

Enlightenment Minister Gani Beissembayev born on 3 June 1969 - Gemini

National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov born on 14 November 1983 - Scorpio

Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin born on 3 March 1983 – Pisces

Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova born on 25 February 1990 – Pisces

Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev born on 31 October 1970 – Scorpio

Irina Abdraimova, a professional astrologer, gave us a rundown on the characteristics and motivations of the Kazakh government’s members.

When it comes to money, the opposing signs of Taurus, ruled by Venus, and Scorpio, ruled by Mars, are renowned for their money-making and grubbing nature. Scorpios are widely considered to be good at managing other people’s assets and money and they make excellent bankers. Virgoans have what it takes to be great world-renowned entrepreneurs as they are often characterized by traits such as scrupulousness and pragmatism.

Ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarians, a Fire element, are the ones who are ambitious, assertive and crave power. They are typically optimistic and life-loving extraverts. Another Fire sign, Leo, also tends to be a nature-born leader. However, they often overrate their abilities and burn out quickly.

Without a doubt, Capricorns are the most determined, diligent and enduring of all 12 zodiac signs out there. It is no wonder they fit perfectly into the public administration realm and slowly but gradually carve their career paths. No matter where their career takes them, they excel mainly thanks to their diligence and patience that pays off eventually.

The ability to talk to anyone about anything and deal with a slew of information, makes Gemini the perfect mediators and diplomats.

With its ruling planets of Pluto and Mars, Aries can be quite impulsive and turbulent. Unlike Capricorn or Taurus, they often don't have enough patience and have difficulty completing long-term projects. Furthermore, Aries struggle with taking commands from other people, says Irina Abdraimova.

According to her, Scorpios and Virgos are definitely more prone to manipulative behaviors than other zodiac signs. Pisces also have manipulative tendencies about them. People may not even notice when they are manipulated to chose things or do things, when in reality it’s just somebody’s go-to manipulative moves.

Aquarius and Cancer are totally disinterested in petty things like money. Often determined to make difference in the world, Aquarians would rather spend all their savings on greater good. Cancer can seem to be a bit standoffish. However, with prominent Pluto in the natal chart Cancer, like the first President of Kazakhstan, can demonstrate a dominant energy. Without prominent Pluto, Cancer choose his or her own comfort and doesn’t seek limelight.

Zodiac signs can be useful in providing context about certain qualities or personal traits, however, they don’t influence our choices in life 100 per cent. Our planet is inhabited by 7 billion people and counting and not all of them know how to be magnetic and take charge, attract money or manipulate others.