What strains of COVID-19 circulate in Kazakhstan
At the regular meeting of the Government, Minister Giniyat pointed out that her ministry continues to keep the track of COVID-19 strains circulating in Kazakhstan. For instance, in February the Omicron COVID-19 strain was responsible for 72% of COVID-19 cases registered in the country.
According to her, Delta strain is still present in Kazakhstan as it accounts for 25% of all COVID-19 cases.
Despite circulation of two of the most contagious COVID-19 strains in Kazakhstan, the country has recently seen positive dynamics as its average daily number of COVID-19 cases decrease 34fold.
Minister Giniyat emphasized that the number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals dropped by 2.3fold and the number of at-home care patients by 5.1fold.
In her words, bed occupancy at the infectious facilities decreased by 2.2fold from 38% to 17%.