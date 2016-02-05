What tax preferences will foreign investors enjoy in Kazakhstan?
“If a foreign investor wants to invest in one of six priority sectors of Kazakhstan economy (metallurgy, chemical industry, petrochemistry, construction materials production and food industry), and if he invests more than 2 mln monthly calculation indices or around 12 mln U.S. dollars, we will exempt him from a corporate income tax for a 10-year period, land tax for 10 years and property tax for 8 years,” Khairov said.
Foreign investors will be allowed to hire foreigners without a quota for the period of construction plus one year. “We fix tax rates except for excise duties and VAT. If you have signed an agreement with a governmental company or the state on any long-term project, we can add these terms to our contract,” he added.
According to Khairov, Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate will let attract multi-million investments in various sectors of economy. In the past 10 years, their volume exceeded 200 bln U.S. dollars. The volume of investments in processing sectors has risen from 14% to 18%.