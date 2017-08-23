EN
    21:09, 23 August 2017 | GMT +6

    What textbooks will be translated into Kazakh

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A round table has been held today in Almaty city to discuss the translation of the world's best textbooks into Kazakh, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As it was reported, this was made possible through the "New Humanitarian Knowledge. 100 New Textbooks in Kazakh" project announced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his article "The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscience".

    According to the head of the newly-created National Translation Bureau Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, currently, a working group of 90 people including professors, editors and translators is working on the project translating textbooks from English, German, French and Russian. He added that for this year out of 800 proposed textbooks the working group chose 17 for translation.

    The full list is as follows:

    1. Derek Johnston. A Brief History of Philosophy: From Socrates to Derrida
    2. Anthony John Patrick Kenny. A New History of Western Philosophy (In Four Volumes). Volume 1
    3. Anthony John Patrick Kenny. A New History of Western Philosophy (In Four Volumes). Volume 2
    4. Rémi Hess. 25 livres clés de la philosophie
    5. David Brinkerhoff, Suzanne Ortega, Rose Weitz. Essentials of Sociology. 9th Edition
    6. George Ritzer. Sociological Theory. 10th Edition
    7. Elliot Aronson. The Social Animal. 11th Edition
    8. Duane P. Schultz, Sydney Ellen Schultz. A History of Modern Psychology. 11th Edition
    9. David Myers. Social Psychology
    10. Gregory Mankiw. Economics. 4th Edition
    11. Donald F. Kuratko. Entrepreneurship: Theory, Process, and Practice. 10th Edition
    12. Ricky W. Griffin. Management. 12th Edition
    13. Karen Armstrong. A History of God: The 4,000-Year Quest of Judaism, Christianity and Islam
    14. Victoria Fromkin, Robert Rodman, Nina Hyams. An Introduction to Language, International Edition
    15. Светлана Тер-Минасова. Язык и межкультурная коммуникация
    16. Alan Barnard. History and Theory in Anthropology Theory
    17. Klaus Schwab. The Fourth Industrial Revolution

    It is expected that the first translations will be published next academic year.

