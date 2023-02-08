What to do during an earthquake, safety tips

ASTANA. KAZINFORM It is crucial to follow safety rules if you feel an earthquake shaking, Kazinform reports.

The first is to turn off the gas, water, and electricity. If you're indoors, stay inside.

If you are indoors on the second floor and higher, you’d better stay inside if the quake strength is estimated to be 5 points or more. Find a safe place, in the corner or doorway, or lie down in the bathtub. Crawl under the bed or desk to protect from falling objects. Stay away from windows and heavy furniture. Don’t use elevators.

If you are outside stay away from buildings and power lines in the open. Stay away from buildings and do not enter them.

If you are in a car stay in the car in the open until the shaking is over.

Notably, ground movement during an earthquake rarely causes death or injury. Most earthquake-related injuries are caused by collapsing walls, flying glass, broken power lines and falling objects, fires, and people running in panic.

After the earthquake help those affected:

Pull survivors from the rubble if no necessary equipment is required;

Turn on the radio;

Turn off the water, gas, and electricity;

Do not use open fire;

Be careful when leaving the building;

Stay away from damaged buildings;

Be ready for aftershocks, the most dangerous within the first two-three hours after the earthquake, though they may occur in a couple of days, weeks, or even months. The more time passed since the first quake the less the possibility of aftershocks.

Develop a family earthquake plan. Make sure your family knows what to do in each stage.

Prepare the first aid kit and fire extinguisher.

Keep chemical pesticides and other flammable liquids in a safe and well-isolated place.

Gas cylinders should be placed in the open air outside the home.

Know how to shut off the water, gas, and electricity. If you smell gas, turn the valve off, open the window, and call the authorities.

Do not use open fire, electrical switches, and electrical appliances. Keep all hallways and stair landings clear. Keep documents, money, and a flashlight with extra batteries where you can reach them.

Full or partial collapse of the building is an emergency caused by natural disasters or man-made emergency situations. How to breathe under the rubble? Breathe deep, do no panic, focus on the most important thing, try to survive, and have faith that someone will come to help soon. Provide yourself with first aid. Seek a way out. Make some signals by shouting or attracting attention by flashlights.

Notably, people buried in collapsed buildings can survive for a long time if they do not waste energy.

Photo: img.a1.ro