    10:29, 07 September 2016 | GMT +6

    What to expect at Apple's iPhone event

    WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM If you're itching for a new iPhone, or curious whether Apple will finally do away for the headphone jack, the company will reveal everything you need to know about its next-generation smartphone this week.

    On Wednesday, September 7, the company is holding its annual fall media event in San Francisco, where it typically unveils the new iPhone. This year, we may even see an option with a new shade of black added to the lineup.

    But the device, likely called the iPhone 7, is just the main attraction. There's a lot more expected, including a new version of the Apple Watch and software updates for all Apple products.

    Read more at CNN 

