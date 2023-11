ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstanis will take part in two events at the Olympic Games in Rio today, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Mamed Ibragimov will start his Olympic tournament in freestyle wrestling at 6:18 pm. He will face Venezuelan Jose Daniel Diaz Robertti in the 1/8 of the tournament.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Krasilov will participate in the marathon event at 6:30 pm.