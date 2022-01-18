EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:47, 18 January 2022 | GMT +6

    What vaccines Kazakhstan plans to purchase for revaccination purposes

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat named anti-COVID vaccines available for revaccination in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the Government’s session on Tuesday, Minister Giniyat said about 8 million Kazakhstanis are eligible for revaccination in the first half of 2022.

    Presently, all groups of the population can get revaccinated with Sinopharm and QazVac vaccines. Pfizer vaccine is available for revaccination of those aged above 60, pregnant women and healthcare workers.

    Azhar Giniyat also revealed that the ministry plans to purchase additional doses of QazVac, Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccine for revaccination.

    150,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine will be delivered to Kazakhstan by late January for revaccination purposes, she added.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!