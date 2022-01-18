What vaccines Kazakhstan plans to purchase for revaccination purposes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat named anti-COVID vaccines available for revaccination in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Government’s session on Tuesday, Minister Giniyat said about 8 million Kazakhstanis are eligible for revaccination in the first half of 2022.

Presently, all groups of the population can get revaccinated with Sinopharm and QazVac vaccines. Pfizer vaccine is available for revaccination of those aged above 60, pregnant women and healthcare workers.

Azhar Giniyat also revealed that the ministry plans to purchase additional doses of QazVac, Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccine for revaccination.

150,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine will be delivered to Kazakhstan by late January for revaccination purposes, she added.