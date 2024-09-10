What was the diet of the nomads: Nomad Games Conference

Doctor of Medical Sciences and national nutrition consultant at UNICEF-Kazakhstan Salkhanova Akkumis spoke at the conference within the framework of the World Nomad Games, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In her presentation on "Nomadic Nutrition: Traditions and Their Applicability in the Modern World," Salkhanova examined in detail the nutrition of the nomadic peoples of Central Asia, as well as modern challenges in the field of nutrition and health.

What was the diet of the nomads?

In conditions of active movement and a sharply continental climate, the cuisine was initially formed to maintain body temperature and replenish energy expenditure, so the diet was high in calories and nutritious.

One of the most characteristic features of the diet of the nomads of Central Asia was its seasonality and dependence on available food products.

In the warm season, these were mainly meat and dairy products. In the cold winter period, the diet included mainly meat and fermented milk products that were preserved from the warm season. Drying, smoking, salting and fermentation were widely used to extend the shelf life.

Nomads practically did not eat vegetables and legumes, sometimes grains, and occasionally mushrooms and berries, and only in those places where they were available. Fish was not a common product among the Kazakhs, but in some regions where there was access to water bodies, it was consumed.

Although the diet of nomads was rich in proteins and fats, it lacked fiber, vitamins and minerals that are found in plant products. In addition, the widespread use of salt to preserve food has become a health risk factor.

The greatest concern was caused by the condition of the livestock, since when there was a mass death of livestock, periods of malnutrition or even famine would occur, since meat was the main food of the nomads.

Philosophy and socio-cultural significance of the national cuisine of nomads

The national cuisine of nomads is not just an element of their way of life, but also a whole philosophy, deeply rooted in the socio-cultural context. Traditional cooking methods, passed down from generation to generation, carry a rich history and cultural heritage.

Food for nomads is also a means of creating and maintaining connections between people. Kazakhs have special dishes for different categories of people - highly respected guests, children, the elderly, family members. Food unites at the table, focusing on hospitality and the exchange of traditions, emphasizing the unity of the people and the importance of preserving the cultural code.

The influence of the cultures of neighboring peoples brought new ingredients, spices and cooking methods, which enriched the traditional palette of dishes and expanded its diversity.

Diet of 21st century

Now times have changed, and the traditional nomadic diet faces a number of challenges in modern realities.

With the transition to a sedentary lifestyle and sedentary work, modern residents of Kazakhstan are faced with new problems, such as an obesity epidemic and an increase in mortality from non-communicable diseases (diabetes, heart disease and cancer).

One of the key risk factors is excessive salt consumption, which in Kazakhstan is five times higher than the recommended norm, which requires immediate changes in diet and lifestyle.

National nutrition consultant emphasizes that it is not necessary to completely abandon the traditional diet, but to find a balance. Some products, such as horse meat, due to the high content of polyunsaturated fatty acids, remain extremely healthy and have preventive properties. Kumys, which was an important source of vitamin C for nomads, is also a unique product.

The diet should include new elements that meet modern requirements. It is important to limit the consumption of salt, sugar and trans fats, and add more plant foods to the diet.