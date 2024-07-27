What we know about first bronze medalists of 2024 Paris Games

The first medal of the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games went to the Kazakh air rifle shooting team represented by Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le. What is known about these young people, who claimed bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competition?

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Islam Satpayev, born September 21, 1998, in Almaty, got his Paris Olympics quota at the 2023 ISSF World Championships in Baku. He is not only a sportsman, but also a military serviceman, as well as sports instructor at the Center for Training Staff Teams of the Sports Committee of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

In an interview with Kazinform, Islam’s mother Aliya Satpayeva said the whole family had eagerly waited for the competition.

Photo credit: Almaty Regional Communications Service

“I cried when I learned that he won a medal. I am very happy about my son’s victory. Kazakhstan raised my son. I am grateful to my people and my country,” she says.

“He is still a child for me. Before the competition, he said to us: “God willing, I will return with a medal!” Aliya Satpayeva adds.

Alexandra Le is a native of Almaty too. She was born May 3, 2004. She obtained her 2024 Paris Games berth at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, in January 2024. Alexandra Le is a graduate of the Republican Sports College.

Photo credit: Tatyana Kopieko's personal archive

According to her mother, Tatyana Kopeiko, Alexandra started training when she was a secondary school student.