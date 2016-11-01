What weather will November bring?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fall month will bring hazy weather with rainfall in most of the areas of Kazakhstan, according to Kazgidromet.

"The cyclone which has arisen over the Central Volga area will affect the north causing rain and snow, also fog and icing is expected.

Within the next three days the cyclone which is emerging over the south of the Caspian Sea will determine the weather in the south of Kazakhstan. This cyclone will mainly cause rain, in mountainous areas it may snow", - the weather forecast for November 1 - 3 says.

For the next days the air temperature in Kazakhstan is expected above the climatic norm. On November 3 the temperature will begin to lower to norm in the west, and then and in the north of Kazakhstan.