What will Astana akimat offer to youth in 2019?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As reported before, year 2019 was declared by the President of the country as The Year of Youth.

The Mayor's Office of Astana has adopted Astana Youth 2019 roadmap which includes 90 projects in 11 important areas.



According to Mayor of the city Bakhyt Sultanov, the implementation of the roadmap will contribute to the development of such issues as youth education, youth employment, affordable housing for youth, business development, financial literacy improvement of young people as well as rendering support to gifted youth.



Sultanov said a youth resource center will be opened for this purpose on the ground of Zhastar Palace in Astana.



"This resource center will help us improve the quality of institutional services of all youth organizations of the city. Besides, the center will contribute to boosting interaction between youth organizations and governmental structures," he added.