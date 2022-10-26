What will be the weather in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming?

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for Kazakhstan for October 27-29, Kazinform reports.

According to the report, rains will keep dousing north of Kazakhstan on October 27, and eastern regions on October 27-28. Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will hit east of the country. The northwestern cyclone will gradually grip most areas of the country in the middle of the week, which will bring cessation of precipitation and temperatures decrease.

Beginning from October 28, the west of the country will be under the impact of the trough of the cyclone with rain and snow to hit this part of Kazakhstan. Heavy precipitation (rain and wet snow) will batter mountainous areas of southeastern regions on October 27-28.

Gusting wind is forecast across the republic. Fog will blanket western, northern and eastern regions.

Western regions: temperatures will rise from -8+7°C to -2+8°C at nights, while in the daytime the mercury will drop from +3+15°C to +2+10°C.

Northwestern regions: -10+5°C at night, -5+5°C in the daytime.

Northern regions: the mercury will drop from -5+5°C to -5-10°C at night, while in the daytime the temperatures will vary from -3+5°C to 0-5°C.

Central regions: temperatures will decrease from -8+6°C to -3-12°C at night, and from +5+12°C to -6+2°C during daylight hours.

Eastern regions: the mercury will drop from -5+6°C to -3-12°C at night, and from +5+12°C to -6+2°C in the daytime.

Southern regions: -3+8°C at night, +7+15°C in the daytime.

Southeastern regions: temperatures will decrease from -8+10°C to -10-5°C at night. In the daytime, temperatures will vary from +2+15°C to -5+10°C.