What will Kazakhstan be like in 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov has presented a strategic plan for the development of Kazakhstan until 2025 to the country's Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The plan describes how the life of Kazakhstanis should change in 7 years.

According to it, per capita GDP should reach $46,000, life expectancy will increase from 72 to 75 years, the share of income of the least well-off 40% of the population should increase from 22.8% to 27%, and the development gap between the regions by GRP - fall from 3.2 times to 2.7 times.

By 2025, the share of non-primary goods and services exports should grow from 44.6% to 50% of total exports, the share of SMEs in GDP should increase from 26.8% to 35% of GDP. It is planned to ensure the growth of the loan portfolio in the national currency from 18% to 50% of GDP.

The strategic plan also refers to the formation of a united nation of strong and dedicated people, who are at the same time competitive and enterprising. The state agencies should become more client-oriented, the banking sector - stable, and judges - less corrupt.

The state's share in the economy will decrease, there should be fewer barriers for small and medium-sized businesses, and the use of new technologies will increase.