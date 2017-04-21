What will Kazakhstan present at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev spoke about the theme and content of Kazakhstan's pavilion at the EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan" pavilion is divided into two main zones: first being the acquaintanceship with the country and section the "Creative energy", which will consist of four expositions.

According to him, the first exposition is devoted to the President's initiatives in the field of energy and environmental protection. The TV and Radio Complex of the President has already produced a video on the country's transition to a green economy, the "Green Bridge" partnership program and its global energy and environmental strategy.

The second exhibition will showcase projects of Kazakh scientists and organizations. It will contain 11 models to demonstrate the basic principles of their work.

"The third exposition is Kazakhstan on the way to a green economy. Local executive bodies will present materials on regional green investment projects. We have something to show. Kazakhstan has implemented 50 renewable energy projects so far, while another 53 are underway. All projects will be on the country's interactive map in our pavilion. Everyone will be able to simply click on them and see where and how they work," Mr. Bozumbayev said speaking at a meeting on preparations for the exhibition and development of Astana under the chairmanship of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The fourth exposition is intended to highlight the work on energy development and the management of thermonuclear fusion using Kazakhstani thermonuclear reactor Tokamak KTM, which is being built in Kurchatov as an example. After its launch, Kazakhstan will join the list of eight countries that have this kind of thermonuclear energy facilities.

"Today it is a unique facility for research and testing of materials in conditions adequate to thermonuclear reactors. The launch of the facility itself is scheduled for the beginning of the exhibition. By that time, its layout will be placed in the pavilion to demonstrate plasma production," the minister explained.