What wishes leaders of nations, international organizations extended to Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, got familiar with the entire correspondence addressed to him on the occasion of Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan Independence Day, the press service of Akorda informs.

On the occasion of Day of the First President and the Republic of Kazakhstan Independence Day, Nursultan Nazarbayev received extensive correspondence from the heads of foreign states and governments, heads of international organizations, foreign and Kazakhstani public, non-profit and business organizations, heads of diplomatic missions, spiritual leaders, creative and scientific intelligentsia, and from citizens of Kazakhstan.

The congratulatory messages were received from the heads of state and the top officials of such countries as Russia, China, the U.S, Turkey, Germany, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, Iran, India, the UAE, Afghanistan, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Mongolia, Peru, Egypt, Algeria, the Republic of South Africa, Austria, Cuba, the UK, Japan, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, Jordan, Sweden, Morocco, Bahrain, Thailand, Oman, Brunei, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jamaica, and Malaysia.

In the telegrams, the heads of foreign states and governments underscored the role of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the establishment and progressive development of independent Kazakhstan and in building the country's international stature.

The leaders and representatives of international organizations highly appreciate Nursultan Nazarbayev's contribution of to the preservation of peace and stability, as well as to the creation of favorable conditions for establishing and developing interstate cooperation. The congratulatory messages include those sent by Acting Secretary-General of the CSTO Valery Semerikov, secretaries-general Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen of OIC, Bagdad Amreyev of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, Chairman of the Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergey Lebedev, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman, Chairperson of the Interstate Aviation Committee Tatyana Tatiana Anodina, Secretary-General of the IPA CIS Council Yuri Osipov , Deputy Secretary-General of the IPA CIS Council - Plenipotentiary Representative of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Askhat Nuskabai, Deputy Executive Secretary of the CSTO PA - Plenipotentiary Representative of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the CSTO PA Viktor Rogalev and others.

In a letter addressed to the Head of State, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia Natalia Gherman underlines: "In your book ‘The Era of Independence' you noted that only a community of free, progressive citizens can make Kazakhstan a highly developed state and that it is time to look ahead. A great history gives rise to a great future. I am deeply convinced that 2019 will be a year of reaching new heights for Kazakhstan."

Many congratulatory letters and telegrams were received from foreign and Kazakh industrial collectives and financial institutions, in particular from the staff of the Astana International Financial Centre, executives of TengizСhevroil LLP Ted Atchison, Imer Bonner, and Murat Mukashev, CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kazzinc Holdings Nikola Popovic, executives of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC Umut Shayakhmetova and Alexandr Pavlov, Head of the Mabetex Group Behgjet Pacolli, President of Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant JSC Assem Mamutova, Director of ALTYN TAU COMPANY Dana Abdirashkyzy, to name but a few.

In his letter, Chairman of Kazzinc, Nikola Popovic, pointed to the results of Kazakhstan development that were achieved under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev: "Over the years of Independence, Kazakhstan has managed to achieve great triumphs: established the state borders, adopted the Constitution and national currency. The recognition of Kazakhstan by the world community is evident from the country's presidency in many reputable international organizations over the years, which has never been among young states. Today, Kazakhstan has set itself even more ambitious tasks, the accomplishment of which will determine the vector of state development for the long term."



Pope Francis, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus', Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Serikbay kazhy Oraz, Catholicos Karekin II is Catholicos of All Armenians, Head of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan, Archbishop Anthony of the Urals and Aktobe dioceses also sent their congratulations.

Most congratulatory messages came from the Russian Federation, countries of near and far abroad, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps. In particular, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Ingushetia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Acting Governor of the Astrakhan Region Sergey Morozov, Head of the Baikonur City Administration Konstantin Busygin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RussNeft PJSC Mikhail Gutseriev, CEO of Sberbank of Russia Herman Gref, Rector of Lomonosov Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichiy, Rector of RUDN University Vladimir Filippov, Director of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research and Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Matveyev, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Kazakhstan Ivan Kleba, Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network Karim Aga Khan IV, Chairman of the Congress of the Karachay People Kady Hadji Khalkechev, to name but a few.

Herman Gref, CEO of Sberbank of Russia, in his letter highlights: "Independence Day is justly considered as a symbol of freedom and power of your state. Within a short historic period, the people of Kazakhstan managed to build a democratic and economically independent state. "

Heads of ministries and agencies, regional governors, deputies of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ambassadors, heads of national companies and other government institutions, enterprises and organizations of the country sent numerous congratulations.

"The Head of State carefully read all the letters sent to him and thanks the letter writers for their cordial congratulations and good wishes," the press service of Akorda informed.