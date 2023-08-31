What world powerlifting champion Daniyar Shaukatov from Kazakhstan dreams of

I dream of going to Olympic Games – world powerlifting champion Daniyar ShaukatovASTANA. KAZINFORM – Daniyar Shaukatov who happens to be a many-time champion of Kazakhstan, champion and record holder of Asia, world powerlifting champion among juniors and adults dreams of going to the Olympic Games one day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 23-year-old athlete was born and raised in Shymkent and later graduated from the Higher Pedagogical College of Sports and Shymkent University. Daniyar started going in for sports at the age of 13. At first it was weightlifting, in which he achieved impressive results, capturing accolades at citywide, regional and then republican competitions. In 2017, the athlete became interested in powerlifting. Since then, he proved his prowess in powerlifting every year becoming a five-time record holder of the country.

Daniyar Shaukatov won the 2018, 2019 and 2021 Asian Championships and set two records there. He participated in six world championships taking the podium at each of them and grabbing the titles of the absolute world junior champion in Vilnius and the world adult champion in Almaty, respectively.

«I have been hanging around a powerlifting gym since I was a kid. I used to go there to see my father, who is the senior bench press coach of Kazakhstan. I grew up in an athletic family. My older brother Zhavlan Shaukatov's achievements also motivated me to go in for powerlifting. He was a world champion at the time and it sparked an interest in me. I started training under the guidance of my father Kakhroman Sadykov,» the athlete said.

He added that he feels incredibly proud of his country when he wins international competitions and Kazakhstan’s national flat is hoisted there. Daniyar recalls one of the most memorable moments of his sporting career at the World Senior Championships, where he competed in the open weight class.

«No one believed I would finish atop the podium, but I became world champion,» Daniyar Shaukatov says.

Overall, Kazakhstan's powerlifting team are considered as strong opponents in the international arena, Daniyar says proudly. Athletes from other countries turn to Kazakh powerlifters in order to learn from their experience.

Daniyar's next goal is to compete in the same weight class as the most decorated athlete from Japan, Daiki Kodama. The Kazakhstani hopes that he can become a worthy competitor.

Another big dream for him is that one day powerlifting will be included into the Olympic Games program.

«I dream of competing at the Olympics,» the athlete adds.